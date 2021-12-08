PGGM Investments Sells 1,215,784 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,308,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,215,784 shares during the period. Terreno Realty accounts for about 0.8% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. PGGM Investments owned 3.27% of Terreno Realty worth $145,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 211.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 95,238 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $526,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRNO opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.44. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $80.12.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. Compass Point upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

