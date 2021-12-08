PGGM Investments Sells 1,539,784 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,923,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,539,784 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 1.34% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $86,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.79.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

