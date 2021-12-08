PGGM Investments Sells 1,872,050 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872,050 shares during the period. Regency Centers accounts for about 1.3% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned about 2.14% of Regency Centers worth $245,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

REG stock opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.