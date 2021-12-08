PGGM Investments Sells 40,357 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 40,357 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Visa were worth $54,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Visa by 6.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 40,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Visa by 32.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 9.4% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 6.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 75,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Visa by 4.6% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 28,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

