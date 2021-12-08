PGGM Investments Sells 5,072,370 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,746,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,072,370 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent comprises approximately 1.7% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned about 2.71% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $333,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

