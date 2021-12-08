PGGM Investments Sells 5,195,666 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,195,666 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 3.41% of CubeSmart worth $333,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,214,000 after buying an additional 1,043,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 309.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,032 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,117,000 after purchasing an additional 516,541 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.64%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

