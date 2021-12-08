PGGM Investments Sells 894,223 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 789,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 894,223 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.59% of Extra Space Storage worth $132,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after acquiring an additional 650,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after acquiring an additional 506,139 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 273,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $208.70 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $211.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

