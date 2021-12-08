PGGM Investments Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.05% of Accenture worth $103,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Accenture by 8.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $371.34 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

