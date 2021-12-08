PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,045 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $88,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

