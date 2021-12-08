Phantasma Energy Trading 41.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 41.8% against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $176,960.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,275.18 or 0.08678982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00062141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00082094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,939.33 or 1.01381152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

