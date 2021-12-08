Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $7.91

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $8.30. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

