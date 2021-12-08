Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading Down 4.2%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.48. 582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 121,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $822.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,404,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,141,000 after purchasing an additional 93,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after buying an additional 87,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

