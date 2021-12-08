Phillip Eyler Sells 2,000 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00.
Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.61. 164,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,364. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.
Gentherm Company Profile
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
