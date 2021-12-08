Phillip Eyler Sells 2,000 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gentherm alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.61. 164,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,364. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.