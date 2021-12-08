Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.85. 1,946,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.10. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

