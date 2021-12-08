Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $59.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,258.34 or 0.99063471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00290038 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.35 or 0.00432359 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.14 or 0.00183588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00009897 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,268,075 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

