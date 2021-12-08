Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0480 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $1,620.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00073103 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.59 or 0.00607458 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,562,709 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.