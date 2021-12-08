Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-$186 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. Photronics has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $122,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Photronics worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

