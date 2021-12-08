Pickle Finance Price Down 12.8% This Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $16.05 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $8.71 or 0.00017441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043749 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00227201 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,853,859 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,889 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.