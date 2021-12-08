PieDAO DEFI++ Price Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $315.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00008115 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.55 or 0.08731064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00061563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00080487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,380.25 or 1.00392054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002834 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

