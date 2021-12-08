PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.22 and last traded at $56.22. Approximately 42,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 48,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.27.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUNI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 126,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.5% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.4% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

