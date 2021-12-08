Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 191,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 183,924 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 143,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.43. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,020. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.