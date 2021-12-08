Pinkcoin Trading Down 38.2% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $40,556.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.49 or 0.00288597 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009808 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003778 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,273,608 coins and its circulating supply is 433,013,172 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.