Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.13.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after buying an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after buying an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.