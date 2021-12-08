Piper Sandler Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $133.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

NYSE:EW traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,353,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 67,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

