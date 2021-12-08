PIXEL (PXL) One Day Volume Tops $21,116.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $21,116.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,636.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.99 or 0.00945943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00296376 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00028629 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003094 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.