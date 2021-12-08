Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.30 million.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $260.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.28. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXLW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.42.

In other Pixelworks news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 1,362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 185,802 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 1,289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pixelworks by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.