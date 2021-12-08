Pizza (PIZZA) Hits Market Capitalization of $862,993.14

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $862,993.14 and $170,536.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010474 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00128778 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.24 or 0.00579973 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

