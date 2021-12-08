Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.06% of Planet Fitness worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,167,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88,627 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.73 and a beta of 1.20. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

