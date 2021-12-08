Playcent Reaches Market Cap of $2.25 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $72,746.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

