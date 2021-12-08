PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Down 3.4%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.00. 1,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 433,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

