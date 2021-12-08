Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 805 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $132.42 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $134.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

