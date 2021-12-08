Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 799,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,215,000 after acquiring an additional 181,467 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $122.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

