Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 1,260 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $361.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.15. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

