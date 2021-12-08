Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 805 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 874.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 487,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,458,000 after buying an additional 437,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

NYSE ABT opened at $132.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $134.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

