Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.