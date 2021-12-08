Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.33. The company has a market cap of $238.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

