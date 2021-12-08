Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 401.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $324.27 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.