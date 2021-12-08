Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,631,467 shares of company stock valued at $660,162,824. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

