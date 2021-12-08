Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

KMB opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

