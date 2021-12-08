Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,861.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,709.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

