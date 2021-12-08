Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $9.39 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.7% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

