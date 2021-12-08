Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $9.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 243.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

