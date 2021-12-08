Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $123,002,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $214.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $122.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.