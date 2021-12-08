Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chubb by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.19 and a 200 day moving average of $177.14. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.