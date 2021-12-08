Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

NYSE:MCD opened at $259.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $260.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

