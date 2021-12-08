Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $245.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

