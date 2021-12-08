Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,793,000 after acquiring an additional 879,661 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

QCOM stock opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

