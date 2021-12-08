Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 674 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 63.7% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 23,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $204.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.76 and its 200-day moving average is $205.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

