Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $178.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

