Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 52,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,115,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $366,238,000 after buying an additional 103,535 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $416.18 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.64 and a 200-day moving average of $340.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

